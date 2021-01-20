Insider Selling: Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,303.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Scott Belsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $456.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $485.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.61. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $218.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.27.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

