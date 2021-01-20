Insider Selling: Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider Sells 4,157 Shares of Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total transaction of $1,056,584.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,883,022.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jean-Marc Ollagnier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $255.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 408.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.07.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

