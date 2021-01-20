Insider Buying: Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (SMT.L) (LON:SMT) Insider Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (SMT.L) (LON:SMT) insider Amar Bhidé bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,222 ($15.97) per share, with a total value of £24,440 ($31,931.02).

SMT opened at GBX 1,241 ($16.21) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £18.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.00. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 451.80 ($5.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,284.44 ($16.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,187.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,021.93.

About Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (SMT.L)

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

