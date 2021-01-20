Insider Buying: C&C Group plc (CCR.L) (LON:CCR) Insider Buys 54 Shares of Stock

C&C Group plc (CCR.L) (LON:CCR) insider Patrick McMahon bought 54 shares of C&C Group plc (CCR.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £127.44 ($166.50).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 21st, Patrick McMahon purchased 10,000 shares of C&C Group plc (CCR.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £17,900 ($23,386.46).

Shares of CCR opened at GBX 234 ($3.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £728.42 million and a P/E ratio of 962.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 220.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 209.77. C&C Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 139.60 ($1.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 381 ($4.98).

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

