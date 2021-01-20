Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $182.18

Shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $182.18 and last traded at $180.95, with a volume of 1901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $177.66.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPHI. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Inphi from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.93.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.14. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $180.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.59 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inphi news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total value of $69,468,959.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 493,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,312,133.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inphi by 3.7% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Inphi by 167.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Inphi by 7.7% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Inphi in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 29,500.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

