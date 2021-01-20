Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Million

Equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will post sales of $1.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $230,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $280,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 264.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 million to $4.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.70 million, with estimates ranging from $2.10 million to $50.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Roth Capital cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,885.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $187,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 844,719 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,940.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $701,825. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $785,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 42,961 shares during the period. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INO stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

