Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $339,047.74 and approximately $781.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00057821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.04 or 0.00538918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00042431 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.02 or 0.03894558 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00013072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00015888 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

