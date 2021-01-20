Ink (INK) Achieves Market Cap of $314,379.74

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Ink has a market cap of $314,379.74 and approximately $54,930.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ink has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00047854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00120122 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00072736 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00257804 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00063840 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

