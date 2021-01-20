Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives $87.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

INGR opened at $77.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.62 and a 200 day moving average of $79.24. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $59.11 and a 52-week high of $99.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. Ingredion’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $2,179,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

