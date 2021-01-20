Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.47.

IR stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,039. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of -125.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.37.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,200,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $324,990.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,290.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,399,155. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 889,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,509,000 after acquiring an additional 63,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

