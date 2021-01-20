Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $38.08

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.08 and traded as high as $41.32. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $40.97, with a volume of 1,932 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IFNNF shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

