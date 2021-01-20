Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Up 24.8% in December

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the December 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.59. 2,114,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $42.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IFNNY. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

