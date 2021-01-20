Indivior PLC (INDV.L)’s (INDV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Indivior PLC (INDV.L) (LON:INDV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of INDV opened at GBX 129.80 ($1.70) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £952.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99. Indivior PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32.90 ($0.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 165.80 ($2.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.75, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 104.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 110.83.

About Indivior PLC (INDV.L)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's products focuses on treating substance use disorder, opioid use disorder, and schizophrenia.

