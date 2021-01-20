Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.14.

PI stock opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 8.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.38. Impinj has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 391,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $12,179,289.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,255,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,172 over the last 90 days. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Impinj by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Impinj during the third quarter worth $8,912,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Impinj by 6.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Impinj by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Impinj during the second quarter worth $108,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

