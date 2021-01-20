IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $124.00 and last traded at $124.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on IMCD in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.86.

IMCD N.V. markets, sells, and distributes specialty chemicals, and pharmaceutical and food ingredients in Europe, Turkey, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers surfactants, builders, and functional additives; excipients, active ingredients, and specialty solvents; additives, actives, and functional ingredients; and resins and binders, additives, functional fillers, pigments, and specialty solvents.

