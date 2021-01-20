IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Trading Down 11.3%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC)’s share price was down 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 635,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 681,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of IMAC in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of -2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter.

IMAC Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAC)

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

