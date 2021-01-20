Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 125.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $182,270,000 after purchasing an additional 327,887 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 28.0% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $455,611,000 after purchasing an additional 322,674 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $54,581,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 155.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,523 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $86,704,000 after purchasing an additional 170,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $55,907,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total value of $102,885.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at $998,479.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $66,671.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,864 shares of company stock valued at $10,118,640 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ILMN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.14.

ILMN opened at $390.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $404.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $362.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.44.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

