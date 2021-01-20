IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at HC Wainwright

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $88.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Wedbush lowered IGM Biosciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.14.

IGMS stock opened at $102.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -43.62 and a beta of -1.12. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $77,765.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at $464,040.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,933 shares of company stock valued at $396,650. Company insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $1,082,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 292.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $2,209,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

