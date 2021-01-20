IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 363 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 207,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in FOX by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in FOX by 7.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in FOX in the third quarter worth about $1,601,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in FOX by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 373,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,916 shares in the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

