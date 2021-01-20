IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 339,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 489.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 25,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

In other news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $371,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 158,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,414.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,384.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

