IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 7,977 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vistra were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vistra by 162.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 820.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 63.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,770.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $52,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,213.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,170. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VST. Bank of America cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $23.60.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

