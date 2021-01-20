iExec RLC (RLC) Hits Market Cap of $95.24 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. iExec RLC has a market cap of $95.24 million and $9.97 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. One iExec RLC coin can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00003463 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00058643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.34 or 0.00530896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00042711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,330.02 or 0.03872472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00016527 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013430 BTC.

iExec RLC Coin Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

