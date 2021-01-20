IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 162,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ IESC traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.32. The company had a trading volume of 32,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,764. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.15. IES has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $51.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IES by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in IES by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in IES by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in IES by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 67,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IES by 17.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

