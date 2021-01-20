IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 162,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ IESC traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.32. The company had a trading volume of 32,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,764. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.15. IES has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $51.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.31.
IES Company Profile
IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.
Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.