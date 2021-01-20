Idle (IDLE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.68 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Idle token can now be bought for $5.41 or 0.00015525 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Idle has traded 78.2% higher against the US dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $4.68 million and $540,817.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00046019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00119868 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00073105 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00257739 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00064315 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 864,601 tokens. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Token Trading

Idle can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

