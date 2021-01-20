IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 684,500 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the December 15th total of 823,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $484.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $483.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.80. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $516.86. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 84.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 36,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.44, for a total value of $17,073,671.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $577,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

