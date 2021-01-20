Idera Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,413 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,581% compared to the typical volume of 90 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar purchased 69,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,292.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $160,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,595 shares of company stock valued at $215,515. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Idera Pharmaceuticals worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDRA opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $190.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.40.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

