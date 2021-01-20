Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Trading Up 20.5%

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)’s stock price was up 20.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 1,242,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 285% from the average daily volume of 323,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $190.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). Analysts anticipate that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $160,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar acquired 69,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,292.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,595 shares of company stock worth $215,515. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Idera Pharmaceuticals worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.