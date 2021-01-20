Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,050,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the December 15th total of 26,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ideanomics by 57.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 2,511.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 69,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDEX opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. Ideanomics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $4.75.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 212.69% and a negative net margin of 998.07%.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

