Iconic Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $514.00 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $514.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00045307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00116701 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00073535 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00250068 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000762 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,907.00 or 0.96410178 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,978,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,178,073 tokens. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

