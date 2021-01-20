Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.05

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.05 and last traded at $41.49, with a volume of 303007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.65.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $966.09 million, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $227.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.45 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. Ichor’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,968 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 283.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

