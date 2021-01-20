iBTC Price Up 26.7% Over Last 7 Days (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded up 106.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. iBTC has a market capitalization of $17,196.25 and approximately $103.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iBTC coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, iBTC has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00043241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00118177 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00069967 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00262452 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00064350 BTC.

iBTC Coin Profile

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 coins. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for iBTC is ibtctoken.com

Buying and Selling iBTC

iBTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

