I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) were up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.34 and last traded at $53.05. Approximately 320,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 309,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.52.

IMAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.84.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,551,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,767,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in I-Mab during the second quarter worth about $1,574,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in I-Mab during the third quarter worth about $1,882,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in I-Mab during the third quarter worth about $1,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

