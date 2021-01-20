HyperCash Price Up 3.4% This Week (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. HyperCash has a total market cap of $31.15 million and $6.02 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001991 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,760.30 or 0.99966387 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00024364 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.06 or 0.00339531 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $205.64 or 0.00591387 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00163309 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002262 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002089 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00029858 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003515 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 44,997,963 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.