Hyper Speed Network (HSN) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

Hyper Speed Network (CURRENCY:HSN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Hyper Speed Network has a total market capitalization of $37,630.91 and $146.00 worth of Hyper Speed Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hyper Speed Network has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hyper Speed Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00056831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.90 or 0.00517302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00041419 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.13 or 0.03840360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00013042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00015952 BTC.

Hyper Speed Network Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyper Speed Network (HSN) is a Public Chain + 5G Application value eco- network. As the basic public chain of the 5G digital economy, HSN aims to make complex application scenarios network- enabled by using blockchain, so as to assist the industrial development in the 5G age. After the main net launch, HSN will be widely used in cloud VR/AR, Smart Security, Internet of Vehicles (IoV), Smart City, Smart Manufacturing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), SD-WAN + NAS, Mesh products, edge computing modules, and other applications of the 5G environment. “

Buying and Selling Hyper Speed Network

