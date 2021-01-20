Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HBAN opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

