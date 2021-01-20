Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) Trading Up 1.2%

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:HCFT)’s share price was up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 68,826 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 68,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $82.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Analysts predict that Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. This is a positive change from Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:HCFT) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hunt Companies Finance Trust were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile (NYSE:HCFT)

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments.

