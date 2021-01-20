Humanscape (HUM) Price Reaches $0.0128 on Major Exchanges

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Humanscape has a market cap of $6.40 million and $233,076.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Humanscape has traded up 32.8% against the US dollar. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00057678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.84 or 0.00520086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00042133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,330.02 or 0.03803955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00015912 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012968 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

Humanscape can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

