Humaniq Price Tops $0.0062 on Major Exchanges (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $41,475.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00058822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.53 or 0.00531125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00042964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,354.47 or 0.03856756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016303 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00012840 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq (HMQ) is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

