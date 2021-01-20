Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Major Shareholder Sells $451,750.00 in Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $451,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253,532 shares in the company, valued at $113,001,323.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bay Ltd. Nomis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 50,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $990,500.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 10,423 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $198,037.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 500 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $11,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 45,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $949,050.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $486,500.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 62,700 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $988,152.00.

Shares of HGEN opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65. Humanigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter worth $24,818,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter worth $8,778,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter worth $7,459,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter worth $5,320,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter worth $4,256,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HGEN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

