Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) Trading 11.4% Higher

Shares of Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) traded up 11.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80. 887,376 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 284,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48.

Hudson Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUSN)

Hudson Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, supply chain financing services, and factoring services.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.