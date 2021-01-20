Hudbay Minerals Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed forecasts that the mining company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $316.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.03 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $7.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $15,131,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 229.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,621,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,481 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 165.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,666,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,423 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 841.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

