Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $165.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.55. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $85.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David G. Nord sold 24,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total transaction of $3,677,630.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,507,866.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $490,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,341.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,944 shares of company stock valued at $10,188,737 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 397.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hubbell by 32.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

