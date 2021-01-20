HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Trading 11.9% Higher

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM)’s share price rose 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.16. Approximately 343,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 296,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.94.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 194.78% and a negative return on equity of 101.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTGM. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $802,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 374,996 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 53,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.