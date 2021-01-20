HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Short Interest Up 15.1% in December

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,530,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 11,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 44,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $972,206.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $604,056.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,347 shares of company stock worth $10,445,257 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in HP by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,009,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $488,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,307 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in HP by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,036,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $285,547,000 after buying an additional 353,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in HP by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $206,425,000 after buying an additional 2,851,139 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,930,267 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $150,596,000 after purchasing an additional 103,167 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of HP by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 5,493,898 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $104,328,000 after purchasing an additional 246,415 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $25.29. The stock had a trading volume of 134,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,945,749. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $26.15.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HP will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.