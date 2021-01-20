Howard Liang Sells 12,600 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CFO Howard Liang sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $4,345,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,774,303.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Howard Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Howard Liang sold 91,900 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total value of $21,048,776.00.

BeiGene stock opened at $356.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.69. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $359.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 0.91.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. The firm had revenue of $91.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,101,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BeiGene during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in BeiGene by 59.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

