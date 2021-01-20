HorusPay Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.00 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 20th. HorusPay has a total market cap of $191,893.93 and $4.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HorusPay has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00044341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00118906 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00071856 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00258246 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00064176 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io

HorusPay Token Trading

