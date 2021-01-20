Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the period. Hormel Foods accounts for 3.4% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $17,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken acquired 6,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,038.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

