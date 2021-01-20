Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 469.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $411,502.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,618.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $16,450,679.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,837,836.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 372,459 shares of company stock worth $28,460,752 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HZNP opened at $81.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average is $71.90.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.