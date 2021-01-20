Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Short Interest Up 15.8% in December

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 537,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the December 15th total of 463,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $140,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $133,660.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 368,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 183,388 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 52,528.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 24,163 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HMN. Piper Sandler cut Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of HMN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.54. 2,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,301. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $46.23.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $337.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

