Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.9% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 44,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.76. 2,172,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,212. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

